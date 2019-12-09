Arlys H. Honebrink, 84, formerly of Mayer, was called home to her Savior Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 from New Perspective in Waconia. Funeral Service Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Avenue) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless officiating; visitation Friday from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service all at the church; interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer. Arlys was born November 24, 1935, in Camden Township, the daughter of Edward and Ida (Meyer) Barlau. She was baptized December 15, 1935 at Zion, Mayer, by Rev. F.W. Erthal, and confirmed there April 10, 1949 by Rev. Elmer Schwandt. Arlys grew up on the family farm outside Mayer, attended Zion Lutheran School, then Central High School, graduating in 1953. She then lived for a year in Minneapolis, working as a secretary at the Honeywell Corporation. On October 9, 1954, Arlys married Curtis Honebrink at Zion, Mayer. The marriage was blessed with five children. Determined that their children should have a Christian education beyond elementary school, Arlys and Curt were among the founders of Mayer Lutheran High School. After her youngest child started school, Arlys was eager to find productive ways to make use of her time. She worked as a cook at Zion School for several years, then a clerk at the Village Superette in Mayer. Arlys then took a job with PathWay Lab Services, first as a courier, then at the front desk at their Methodist Hospital lab, and finally as their medical lab supervisor. She worked at PathWay for 20 years, and after retiring did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels. She always took great joy in helping people. Arlys was a lifelong, faithful, active member of Zion Church, participating in many groups and activities her whole life. She had a strong Christian faith, which was the most important thing in her life, and the best gift she passed on to her children. It’s that faith which gave her, and those of us who love and miss her, the greatest hope of all. In her spare time, Arlys enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, tending to her flower gardens, bowling, playing cards, and traveling. In her last days, she fondly reminisced about family vacations. Arlys was preceded in death by her husband Curt; daughter Lori; granddaughters Olivia and Lila Honebrink; parents Ed and Ida Barlau; brother Roger Barlau; sister Ruth Barlau; father-in-law and mother-in-law Louis and Lillie Honebrink; stepmother-in-law Millie Honebrink; brothers-in-law Vernon Farber, Galen Kramin, and Harold Klaustermeier; sisters-in-law Anne Barlau and Eunice Kramin. Arlys is survived by her loving family: daughter Jill (Jon) Zieroth of Waconia; sons Randy of Honolulu, Paul (Cammy) of Las Vegas, and Tom (Diana) of Tucson; grandchildren Geremy (Hattie) and Tim Zieroth, Nicci (Joe) Martagon, Max, Andrew, Athena, and Beatrice Honebrink; great-grandchildren Catherine, NoraLynn, Jesse, and AnnaLee Zieroth, Alexis and Aiden Martagon; sister Lorraine Farber; sister-in-law Elaine Klaustermeier; brother- and sister-in-law Louis and Melba Honebrink; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Casket Bearers Geremy and Tim Zieroth, Max and Andrew Honebrink, Joe Martagon, Zack Mueller. Special thanks to Dr. Blumenreich and his staff for giving us an extra measure of time to spend with Arlys, and to the very caring staff at New Perspective. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh
Arlys H. Honebrink
To plant a tree in memory of Arlys Honebrink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.