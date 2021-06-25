Arlo F. Kellerman

Arlo F. Kellermann age 69 of New Germany passed away on Wednesday June 23, 2021 at The Gardens at Winsted. Funeral Service Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church (17725 53rd Street) Hollywood Twp. New Germany. Visitation Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church. Interment St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Arlo was born on November 13, 1951 in Watertown the son of Frederick and Irene (Westermann) Kellermann. He was baptized on November 30, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church and later confirmed his faith at Zion Lutheran on April 10, 1965. Arlo graduated from the Waconia High School in 1969 and earned a Associate Degree from Alexandria Vo-Tech in 1973. On June 20, 1975 Arlo was united in marriage to Wendy Schmidt at St. John Lutheran Church Hollywood Twp. New Germany by Rev. Peske. Arlo was a diligent and dedicated worker. Providing for his family was of great importance to him. He worked as a welder fabricator for 40 plus years, with several different companies. When not working, Arlo loved to garden. He delighted in tending to his flowers and vegetables. Arlo also enjoyed tractor pulls, airshows and trips to Duluth to watch the ships come in and out of the harbor. Above all, farming was Arlo’s greatest passion. Working the land brought him great joy. Arlo was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Irene Kellermann; father-in-law Orland Schmidt; uncle Clifford Westermann. Arlo is survived by his loving family: wife Wendy; children Nathan (Janelle) Kellermann of Hutchinson, Paul (Brittany) Kellermann of Mayer, Sarah (Adam) Keyser of Babylon, NY; grandchildren Cami (Baryn) Gronholz, Chloey Kellermann, Noah Kellermann, Levi, Keira and Hallie Kellermann, Ingrid Keyser; great-grandson Hollis Gronholz; sisters Shirley (Gary) Paulson of Mayer, ReNaye (Daryl) Kelly of Wausau, WI; mother-in-law Gladys Schmidt of New Germany; brothers-in-law Randy Schmidt of New Germany, Terry (Melinda) Schmidt; aunt Lorna Haasken of Mora; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Steve Ostlie, Vic Wabbe, Craig Baumann, Mike Schmidt, Bruce Haasken, Jack Hoese. Honorary Casket Bearers are his grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
