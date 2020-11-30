Arlene Meyers Marek

Arlene Mae Meyers Marek, age 89 of Arlington, passed away very peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Arlington with interment in the church cemetery. Fr. Michael Kaluza, Arlene’s great nephew, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church. Covid-19 guidelines will be practiced within the church. Kolden Funeral Home of Arlington is assisting with the arrangements. Arlene was born on May 8, 1931 in St. Paul to Gerhard and Elizabeth (Hensler) Liebeton. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Arlington. She was a 1949 graduate of Arlington High School. Arlene married Clement Meyers on October 6, 1951 at St. Mary’s in Arlington. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Steven, Clement Jr., Susan, Rosemary, and Connie, raising them on the Liebeton family farm southeast of Arlington. Clem passed away on April 25, 1993. Arlene then married Rodney Marek on February 6, 2004 at St. Brendan’s in Green Isle. They lived on his family farm near Montgomery until they built a home and relocated back to Arlington. Mr. Marek passed away on October 4, 2007. Arlene served as a cook at various places during her working career including Turner’s Café, The Truck Stop and Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia where she became known as “The Cookie Lady.” The job title that she coveted most was Mom and Grandma. Cooking, baking and spending time with her family, especially her 13 grandchildren that she called her “baker’s dozen,” were among the highlights in Arlene’s life. Arlene was an only child and was honored to accompany her dad in 1949 to visit her dad’s family in Germany, sailing on the Queen Elizabeth II. She cherished the daily phone calls with her kids that kept her up to date on all the family news, her time with Clem at the cabin on Lake Erie in Darwin, MN and her social life with her lady friends, going out for lunch or short trips. She will be fondly remembered for her countless recipes, which she compiled in a family cookbook as a lasting legacy, her positive attitude, always-present smile and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. Arlene is survived by her children, Clem “Moto” (Jan) Meyers of Hamburg, Sue (Mike) Vos of Green Isle, Rose (Brian) Thies of Green Isle, Connie (Todd) Meeker of Green Isle and daughter-in-law Amy Meyers of Edina; 13 grandchildren, Cody (Brittany), Casey (special friend Katie), Scott (Becky), Keith (Ashley), Chad (Cassy), Nick, Liz, Alex, Sam, Anna, Sarah (Mike), Katy (Zach) and Jake; nine great-grandchildren, Will, Max, Jack, Natalie, Ella, Lewis, Ace, Zoe and Jax; sister-in-law, Bern Heiman of Bloomington; nieces and nephews as well as relatives in Germany. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Clem and Rodney, son Steve Meyers and an infant brother.
