Arlene M. Logelin, age 88 of St. Bonifacius, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Auburn Home in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius; visitation Thursday 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday ALL AT THE CHURCH; interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Arlene was born on April 26, 1931 in Minneapolis, the daughter of John and Estelle (Purol) Lewis. On September 2, 1950, Arlene was united in marriage to Donald Logelin at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound. Arlene grew up in Mound, Minnesota on Three Points, in a cabin or as she called it, “a drafty old shack.” She said she was poor but never knew it because her parents always provided and Lake Minnetonka was her playground. At Mound High School she met the love of her life, Don. Together they settled in St. Boni, raised a family, owned and operated the St. Boni Farm Store Appliance TV Sales and Service. Don passed away from heart failure at the young age of 47. Before that time, they lived life to the fullest with travel by auto, camper, ship and air. Arlene continued to travel well into her 80’s. She loved quilting, cooking and entertaining and passed these passions on to her family. She could whip up a meal for 30 in a flash and welcomed all to her table. Her family was her greatest joy! She cherished all her children and their families. Nothing made her happier than family moments, especially the holidays! Arlene lived a life of faith, fun, and lots of struggles, during these times her faith was steady, it gave her an eternal perspective and hope. Arlene was an optimist and exuded kindness and a welcoming spirit to all she met. We will listen for her as she watches over us from heaven, another angel to guide us. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Donald; brother and sisters-in-law Glen and Ann Lewis, Maggie Lewis; sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Jerry Walch; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Thomas and Phyllis Logelin. Arlene is survived by her loving family: children Chris (Lyn) Logelin of Canonsburg, PA, Linda (Randy) Froehling of St. Bonifacius, Beth (Paul) Whittaker of Waconia, Ann Logelin and Bob Malmassari of Snoqualmie, WA, Lara (Trevor) Morris of Snoqualmie, WA; grandchildren Josh (Mary Jo) Logelin, Joe Logelin and Rebecca Komar, Katie and Daniel Nelson, Kyle and Alana Whittaker, Tristan Morris, Mackenzie Morris, Sommer Komar; great-grandchildren River Nelson, Grady Logelin, Charlotte Logelin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law JoAnn and Marvin Rademacher of Waconia, Jon and Jeanne Logelin of Rochester, Barb Logelin of Green Valley, AZ; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers are Arlene’s grandchildren. Donations given in Arlene’s memory may be sent to P.O. Box 702, St. Bonifacius, MN 55375. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
