Arlene I. Forner, age 85, of Hamburg passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at The Gardens in Winsted. Funeral Service held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Fr. James Devorak officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Carver. Arlene Ida Forner was born March 1, 1936 in Chaska, MN, the daughter of Henry and Lydia (Morschen) Schwalbe. She was baptized as a young child at the Moravian Church in Chaska. Arlene later confirmed her faith on April 2, 1950 at the Moravian Church in Chaska. On May 10, 1955, Arlene was united in marriage to Richard Forner at Guardian Angels Church in Chaska. Their union was blessed with five children. Arlene was a dedicated and faithful farmwife, mother and homemaker. She also worked for Tonka Toys, Green Giant and Bongards Creamery. She was hard-working and diligent in all she did. When not working Arlene enjoyed gardening, crocheting and baking. She always had treats in the house for her grandchildren. Arlene treasured time with family. She adored time spent with them on fishing trips to Lake Amun, near Frazee, MN and coming together for Christmas, her favorite holiday. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lydia Schwalbe; husband Richard; great-grandson Jacob Duenow; sisters Elaine (Ardell) Roepke, Melva (Fred) Roepke; brother Henry (Lillian Schwalbe Jr.; brother-in-law William Klatt. Arlene is survived by her loving family: children Mary (Eldon) Westlund of Mayer, Judy (Daniel) Bjork of St. Michael, Bonnie Forner and significant other Jason Heinen of Mayer, Bev (Art) Meuleners of Cologne, Rich (Kerri) Forner of Hamburg; grandchildren Amy (Brandon) Heaser, Matthew (Becky) Westlund, Kelly Wait, Dennis (Jinnah) Westlund, Kari (Dave) Beck, Jennifer (Dennis ) McAlpine, Patrick (Sadie) Bjork, Melanie (Adam) Krick, Douglas (Samantha) Lind, Jackie (John) Kern, Rebecca Jacob, Rachel (Jordan) Mullenbach, Thomas Meuleners, Christine (Josh) McIntosh, Catherine (Ben) Duenow, Timothy (Chelsey) Meuleners, Andrew Meuleners, Adam Meuleners, Joseph Meuleners, Abby Forner, Nick Forner; 34 great-grandchildren; sister Lorraine Klatt of Waconia; brother-in-law Leo (Linda) Forner of Chaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Serving as Casket Bearers are Arlene’s grandchildren, Patrick Bjork, Thomas Meuleners, Nick Forner, Jacky Kern, Matthew Westlund and Dennis Westlund. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
