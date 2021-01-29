Arlene E. Gilmore, age 97, of Waconia passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Good Samaritan in Waconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior, all at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arlene Emma Rist was born April 7, 1923 in Centerville, SD, the daughter of John “Fred” and Emma (Eckstein) Rist. Arlene grew up in South Dakota and graduated from Centerville High School. She attended one year of college and one year of business college. In 1946, Arlene was united in marriage with Martin Gilmore in Sioux Falls and together they were blessed with four children. Arlene was a one of a kind, strong and classy lady. She was known for acknowledging everyone’s special occasions with a card or phone call. She wanted it known that if you didn’t hear from her in recent years, it wasn’t because she forgot you. You were in her thoughts and prayers, and maybe you even made it into her daily log. We will all miss her fun one liners, her hugs, and her loving heart. Arlene was preceded in death by husband Martin Gilmore; parents John “Fred” and Emma Rist; daughter-in-law Jean Gilmore; brothers Cliff Rist, Paul Rist, Don Rist, Victor Rist. Arlene is survived by her loving family: children Jim Gilmore of Coon Rapids, Marlene Mahoney of Lynn Haven, FL, Beth (Doug) Henning of Prescott, AZ, Teresa (Ken) Senior of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Jenny (Dan) Wilmot, Jackie (Dan) Boyer, Matthew (Amber) Mahoney, Chris (Frank McClenellan) Mahoney, Katie (Gannon) Love, Erica (Joaquin) Castro, Philip (Sarah) Ristvedt, James (Kalynn) Ristvedt, Sarah (Matt) Carter, Greer (Robert) DiStefano, Kelly (Ami) Kron, Bryan (Casey) Darling; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Rist. “We get no choice. If we love, we grieve.” -Thomas Lynch Casket bearers are Arlene’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
