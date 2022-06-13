Ardies J. Paul, age 65, of Cologne passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Ardies June (Rodewald) Paul was born August 31, 1956 in Watertown, MN, the daughter of Henry and Viola (Krueger) Rodewald. On August 27, 1982 Ardies was united in marriage to Dennis Paul.
Ardies grew up in Watertown, MN and graduated from Watertown High School. She was an industrious worker, working for Foto Mark, in dry-cleaning, for Control Data and with the Young America Corporation. In her free time, Ardies enjoyed gardening, canning the fruits of her labor and sewing. She had a strong-will but was easygoing. She will be dearly missed.
Ardies was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Viola Rodewald; brothers Carl Rodewald, Henry Rodewald Jr.
Ardies is survived by her loving family: former spouse Dennis Paul of Cologne; children Jennifer (John) Koniges of Eagan, Michael Paul of Cologne; grandchildren Henry and Jeffrey Koniges; sister-in-law Brenda Rodewald of Alabama; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.