Ardene Helene Bigaouette, age 81, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her residence, The Haven in Norwood Young America.
Private family funeral service held Saturday, October 2nd at the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington with final resting at the Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Ardene was born on August 6, 1940 in Hamburg to Arnold and Ella (Beneke) Oelfke. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed her faith at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg. She was a 1958 graduate of Arlington High School and then employed by Green Isle Manufacturing tending to accounting and secretarial duties. On October 15, 1960, she was united into marriage with Richard Bigaouette at Emanuel Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with eight children.
Ardene was kind, loving, generous, quiet and meek. She truly lived a life of service. Being a homemaker and raising the couples' eight children was a priority in her life. During this time, she also made the time to provide accounting services for several friends who sought her assistance. Her life reflected the love she had for Jesus, reading the Bible and finding meaning and comfort in His word. Appreciating nature, Ardene and Dick spent countless hours together with outings that included drives along the river bottoms and watching the eagle's fly. During her lifetime, she also enjoyed drawing, vegetable and flower gardening, canning, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Blessed be her memory.
Ardene is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Bigaouette; children, Becky (Scott) Feltmann, Rhonda (Bradley) Powers, Bonnie (Troy) Werth, Todd Bigaouette, Terri (Gregg) Worm, Dawn (Justin) Dworak, Chad Bigaouette and fiancé Tina; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son John Bigaouette, sister and brother-in-law Deanna and Henry Proehl, many relatives and friends.
