Anne Marie Graupmann-Finke, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Peace Village in Norwood, MN. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 30 at 4:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Young America. Visitation is one hour prior at the church. Luncheon will follow in the church basement. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Anne Marie Graupmann –Finke was born on January 18, 1933 in Stephansdorf, Germany, the daughter of Henry and Elfriede Hoberg. Anne immigrated with her family to America and settled in Hamburg, MN in December 1949. On March 31, 1951, she was united in marriage to Bernell Graupmann at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, MN. Bernell and Anne were married for 32 years. This marriage was blessed with three children, Rita, Rick and June. Following Bernell’s death in July 1983, she married Leonard Finke at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, MN in October 1986. Leonard passed away in March, 1990. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elfriede Hoberg; brothers, Hans and Wolfgang Hoberg; father and mother-in law, Reinhold and Dorathea Graupmann; brothers and sister-in-laws, Earlin Graupmann, Lefty Graupmann, Roland Graupmann, Gerry Martin, Jerry Breyer, Anni Hoberg, Marlene Graupmann. Anne is survived by her loving family: Rita (Larry) Friederichs of Gaylord, Rick (Judy) Graupmann of Young America, June (Mark) Rolf of Norwood; grandchildren, Michael (Nyssa) Friederichs, Heidi (Andy) Hermel, Jesse Graupmann, Abby (Clinton) Strobel, Kari (Matt) Oquist, Lori Rolf, Tami (Dave) Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothea (Jim) Johns, Barb Breyer; sisters-in-law, Gerda Hoberg, Myra Martin, Luella Graupmann, LaVern Graupmann; step children, Debby (Roger) Klaustermeier of Norwood, Larry (Bonnie) Finke of Winona; step-grandchildren, Jeremy (Karin) Klaustermeier, Heidi (Cory) Sickmann, Mary (Francis) Abban, Kay (Keith) Traska, Aaron (Laurie) Finke, Christopher (Christina) Finke, Gina (Jon) Holter, Holly Finke, Jacob (Anna) Finke; 20 step-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
