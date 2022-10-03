Anna Mary Wehle

Anna Mary Wehle, age 92, of St. Bonifacius passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

