Anna Mary Wehle, age 92, of St. Bonifacius passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.
Anna was born September 13, 1930 at home in Middleville Township, the daughter of John and Julia (Fautsch) Marketon. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. She attended Meister Country School and graduated from Howard Lake High School. After graduation, Anna started working at Hart's Café in Wayzata where she met the love of her life. On January 5, 1954, Anna was united in marriage to Herbert A. Wehle at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Wayzata, MN. They were blessed with 65 years.
Anna worked in the kitchen at the Lafayette Country Club for 15 years. However, tending to her family and home was the most important to her. When not busy at work, Anna adored spending time in the outdoors. She delighted in camping, fishing, biking and gardening. She also enjoyed sewing, ceramics, crocheting and knitting. Anna loved time with friends playing bingo and cards, especially "Ups and Wipes" of which she was a champion. She liked putting together puzzles, spending time at the Casino and traveling. Serving in her community, was also important to Anna. She was a part of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as member chairman.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband Herbert; great-granddaughter Azaelea Bleichner; parents John and Julia Marketon; brothers and sisters-in-law George (Jean) Marketon, Paulette Marketon, Tony Marketon, LeRoy Marketon; sisters and brothers-in-law Dorothy (Ralph) Bauman, Gladys Broll, Ron Russ, Albert Czanstkowski, Clarence "Dutch" Hentges.
Anna is survived by her loving family: son Dennis (Debra) Wehle of St. Bonifacius; daughters Linda (Robert) Moskalik of Blaine, Diane (Robert) Weiland of Pillager; grandchildren Melissa Bleichner, Jesse (Jessica) Bleichner, Jeremy (Nashya) Weiland, Anna Weiland, Kristina Moskalik and partner Brittany Sullivan, Gregory (Jill) Moskalik, Jeffrey (Mariah) Moskalik, Timothy (Leah) Moskalik; great-grandchildren Lily, Ambrosia and Keenen Bleichner, Nolan Scott, Arya Madzima, Olivia Moskalik; sisters and brothers Frances Czanstkowski of Delano, Joe (Agnes) Marketon of Howard Lake, Irene Russ of Crystal, Marie (Herb) Kapsner of Hastings, Donald Marketon of Howard Lake, Clarence (Rena) Marketon of Nevis, Joan (Jeff) Johnson Of Oakdale, Larry Broll of Waverly; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Mae Hentges of St. Bonifacius, Ralph (Pat) Wehle of St. Bonifacius; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Melissa Bleichner, Kristina Moskalik, Jesse Bleichner, Greg Moskalik, Jeff Moskalik, Jeremy Weiland, Timothy Moskalik and Anna Weiland.
Honorary Casket Bearers are Joe Marketon, Agnes Marketon, Mae Hentges and Don Marketon.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
