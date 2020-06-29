Ann W. Fitz, age 78, of Norwood Young America passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America. Celebrant of the Mass is Father Abraham George. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020, 5-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Social distancing observed. Ann Winifred (Platt) Fitz was born on Feb. 28, 1942 in Montrose, SD, the daughter of Aaron and Edna (Rickert) Platt. She was Baptized, received Holy Communion and was Confirmed in her faith as a youth. She graduated from Sebeka High School in Sebeka, MN. She lived only a mile and a half from the love of her life, Leroy Fitz. Though they attended separate country schools, they attended Jr. and Sr. High in Sebeka together. They started dating in 1956 and when she turned 18, Leroy proposed to her. They were married on Nov. 7, 1960 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Bluegrass, MN. Leroy was drafted by the U.S. Army but opted to serve in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Independence starting on Dec. 7, 1962. While he was serving overseas, she went back home to the family farm and cared for her dying mother and four siblings. When Leroy finally came home in December of 1964, they moved into separate homes in Waconia, MN. Their only daughter, Barbara was born to them on October 21, 1968 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN. Ann was a devoted Catholic and loyal member of Ascension Catholic Church in Norwood Young America, MN. She served as CCD teacher, church council, Communion minister and part of their “Homebound” Communion ministry. She performed those functions until her rheumatoid arthritis took over her body and forced her into retirement from serving. When she first moved to Waconia, MN, she worked at Massey-Ferguson out of Hopkins, MN. Later she would get a job at Ridgeview Medical Center as a receiving clerk, which would land her a 35+ year career as a Materials Management Specialist. She retired in 2003 to start enjoying her retirement. Ann enjoyed bowling (younger years), reading, puzzles and solitaire. She loved summers boating and fishing on Lake Waconia with her family. Leroy and Ann loved to take motorcycle trips together. In fact, they visited 22 states and parts of Canada, touring the country with friends. She enjoyed her life and was a very loving and charitable wife, mother and aunt. Ann passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center. She entered for surgery on her troubled leg and ended up contracting pneumonia, then heart failure and a blood clot. She tested negative for COVID-19 twice. She was 78 years “young at heart,” but her body failed her and she is in no more pain after she let go to be with God. Ann was preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Edna Platt; brother John Platt; father-in-law and mother-in-law Alois and Rosella Fitz; brother-in-law Vernon Fitz. Ann is survived by her loving family: husband LeRoy Fitz; daughter Barbara Fitz of Renville, MN; brothers Dan (Lela) Platt of Wadena, MN, Don (Kathy) Platt of Dilworth, MN; sister Mary (Donovan) Woulo of Wheeling, IL; sister-in-law Jane Fitz of Norwood Young America; nephews and nieces Mike Fitz, Jeff (Lorrie) Fitz, Jennifer (Bob) Siuty, Anna (Rob) Durham, Sam Platt, Mike Platt, Matt Platt, Vince (Anne) Platt, Dave (Brenda) Platt, Steve (Cindy) Platt, Rena Hitchiner, Kristine Wilson, Corina, Teresa Platt, Diane Platt; other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers are Jane Fitz, Rosie Krueger and Sue Steinhagen Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
