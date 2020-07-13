Ann E. Rudnicki, age 94 of St. Bonifacius, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Wednesday. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Ann was born on January 10, 1926 in St. Bonifacius, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Wolf) Schecher. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Mom, or Ann Rudnicki to many of you, was part of the Greatest Generation. Her parents immigrated to and settled in St. Bonifacius where Ann was born and lived her entire life. Ann was shaped, in part, by the roaring 20’s, the stock market crash and the Great Depression as well as by her Catholic upbringing. Ann dealt with adversity and the challenges of being a first generation American. At an early age, for instance, she helped her parents operate a tailor shop and dry cleaning service. In her teens, she served as a telephone operator who was in-charge of a local central office during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. She quickly learned about the horrors of war. But she also learned about how to survive and thrive. Whether it was buying her very own piano or traveling with friends and relatives throughout the United States and Cuba, her grit and determination helped her to find happiness. On Valentine’s Day, 1956, Mom married Charlie, the love of her life. They were blessed with four children: Tim, Celia, Barb and Bill. Their eventual home, complete with a large yard for outdoor games, is where Ann lived for the next 53 years. With the children grown and after the passing of my Dad, Charlie, Mom grew even deeper in her Faith and more involved in the Church. Mom served as a Eucharistic Minister and a sacristan for 24 years. In this role, she would also help to pass along the parish culture to new priests. Outside the regular Church functions she assisted in local elections as a polling judge. Mom enjoyed life and her family. She was often surrounded by her grandchildren (Amanda, Emily, Jenny, Kelly, Elizabeth, Catherine, John) and great-grandchildren (Jonah, Mali, Ty Elijah). From her family to cooking to crocheting many blankets for family and friends to taking care of the wildlife in her backyard, Mom found joy and was happiness. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Charles; parents Joseph and Marie Schecher; sister Elenor Sayers. Ann is survived by her loving family: children Tim (Kathy) Rudnicki of Edina, Celia (George) Moulds of Sun City, Arizona, Barb (Mark) Logelin of Mound, Bill (Mary) Rudnicki of Eagan; grandchildren Amanda (Nathan) Smithson, Emily Moulds, Elizabeth Rudnicki, Jenny Rudnicki, Catherine Rudnicki, Kelly Rudnicki, John Rudnicki; great-grandchildren Eli, Ty, Jonah, Mal; sister Elizabeth (Robert) Sayers of Tucson, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Ann’s grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ridgeview Foundation (Hospice) or the American Stroke Association. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121. www.johnsonfh.com
