Ann Buchanan of Waconia passed away January 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. She was born April 22, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Elizabeth (Moore) and Blair Williams. She attended Worthington (Ohio) High School and graduated from The Ohio State University. She believed women were entitled to equal wages and equal opportunities. Ann put her beliefs into action, becoming the first woman to hold the office of vice-president at a national information-technology corporation. She also started a custom-made women’s clothing store, a real estate company, and an online antiques business. Ann attended Lawrence Technological University (MI) where she studied design. Using her innate abilities and with her education, she transformed her house, garage, and yard. She was an artist practicing abstract photography and painting. She loved gardening; planting roses and a successful butterfly garden. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Mark Free; her nieces, Amanda Free, Jessica (Joey) Gould, Meredith (Matt) Free Phillips; grandnieces and grandnephews, Charlotte (Danny) Breton, Nicole Lindeken, Alycia Free-Gould, Taven Free-Gould and Murphy Free-Phillips; and great-grandnieces/nephew Penelope, Harry, Audrey, and Natalie. Ann is sorely missed by her fur-coated kids, RBG (Ruthie) and William Patrick. A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated for cancer research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
