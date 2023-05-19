Angela Marie Goetsch, youngest daughter of Elsie and Orville Goetsch, was born in Watertown, MN on November 11, 1958. She died at the age of 64 in her home in Watertown, several days after falling out of bed. She had unknowingly started a brain bleed and died of a subdural hematoma. She was found on March 5, 2023 after her employer raised concerns.

After graduating from Watertown High School in 1977, Angie enrolled at St. Cloud State University and she spent a year studying in Denmark. She graduated from SCSU in 1982 with an Industrial Engineering degree and worked as an engineer for Minnegasco, now CenterPoint Energy, for over 30 years.

