Angela Marie Goetsch, youngest daughter of Elsie and Orville Goetsch, was born in Watertown, MN on November 11, 1958. She died at the age of 64 in her home in Watertown, several days after falling out of bed. She had unknowingly started a brain bleed and died of a subdural hematoma. She was found on March 5, 2023 after her employer raised concerns.
After graduating from Watertown High School in 1977, Angie enrolled at St. Cloud State University and she spent a year studying in Denmark. She graduated from SCSU in 1982 with an Industrial Engineering degree and worked as an engineer for Minnegasco, now CenterPoint Energy, for over 30 years.
Angela was very imaginative, sculpting objects with polymer clay, designing and sewing costumes for her Middle Eastern dancing and Renaissance Fair activities; and creating various gardens in her yard including shade gardens and sun gardens, a water garden, a fairy garden, and a raised vegetable garden.
She loved her family, friends and animals. She fed birds, butterflies, and cats, taking the time of finding homes for many of the cats. She was also the family memory keeper, storing the family photos and heirlooms.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; aunts and uncles; three cousins; and a nephew.
Angie is survived by her two sisters; two nieces; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; five great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and many friends and colleagues.
Services for Angela will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main Street, Elk River. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow services, no interment at this time.
Angela's family thanks friends, relatives, and members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Elk River who have provided much help and time during this period. Thank you especially to CenterPoint Energy personnel for their information, support, kindness, and compassion during this difficult time.
