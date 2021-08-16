Andrea J. Kazemba

Andrea Joy Kazemba, age 50, of Hampton, IA, formerly of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in Hampton, surrounded by family. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, MN with interment following at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, MN, and will continue two hours prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau; Organist: Rita Luecke; Congregational Hymns: “Amazing Grace”, “On Eagle's Wings”, “Here I Am Lord”; Urn Bearer: Nephew, Benjamin Goetz. Andrea Joy Kazemba was born on April 16, 1971, to Parents Donald and Joyce (Olson) Kazemba. She was baptized on May 9, 1971, by Pastor Henry Fry at St. John's Lutheran Church and confirmed on March 31, 1985. Andrea attended St. John's Lutheran School and Central High School, both in Norwood Young America. Andrea had a strong faith and a love for her Lord, and shared this with everyone. She was always concerned about everyone else's wellbeing and spent her entire life caring for others. When Andrea took time for herself, she enjoyed writing, gardening and nature. She also loved drying her flower arrangements and left a beautiful collection for her Mother. Andrea will be dearly missed by her special friend and long-time caregiver, Wayne Crabb of Hampton, IA; her Mother, Joyce (Kazemba) Krueger and Stepdad, Alan Krueger of Norwood Young America, MN; Sister, Linnea (Steve) Goetz of Mayer, MN, Sister, Mary (Eric) Giese of New Germany, MN; nieces and nephew, Katelyn Goetz, Shelby Goetz, Devyn (Brady) Buckentine, Benjamin Goetz, Lindsey Goetz, Claire Giese, Adison Giese, and Elizabeth Giese; great-nephew, Luke Buckentine; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and many friends. Andrea was preceded in death by her Father, Don Kazemba, maternal Grandparents, Harold and Susan Olson, paternal Grandparents, Deane and Mary Kazemba, maternal Aunt and Uncle, Janice and Duane Myers and Uncles, Daniel Kazemba and David Kazemba. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.