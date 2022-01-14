Amy L. Schrupp, age 64 of Lake Lillian, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her daughter's residence in Plato.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Paul's United Church Of Christ (308 1st St. NE) in Plato with Rev. Al Fiene as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Serving as the urn bearer is her son Andrew Hanke. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Amy Lou Schrupp was born May 14, 1957 in Glencoe, the daughter of Orville and Doris (Huepenbecker) Schrupp. She was baptized May 26, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America with Rev. Raedeke officiating. Amy confirmed her faith in the Lord in April of 1971 with Rev. Fry as officiant, also at St. John's Lutheran Church. Amy was a graduate of Central High School.
Amy operated her own home cleaning service the majority of her career. She was proud of her work and cherished the many customer relationships she formed over the years.
Amy was a devoted church member and found strength and comfort in Sunday worship, especially singing traditional hymns.
A dream of owning her own cabin on a lake came true for Amy when in recent years she moved to Lake Lillian. She loved every opportunity to share her home with family and friends. Amy also enjoyed traveling, going to plays, playing cards, reading, working on puzzles and shopping.
Amy will be remembered for her independent, outgoing and fun-loving personality.
Amy is preceded in death by her grandparents and her sister-in-law Joan 'Joaner' Schrupp.
Amy is survived by her loving family: children Sherri Hanke and Charles Popelka of Brownton, Andrew Hanke of Plato, Sally and Shawn Brinkman of Plato; grandchildren Katelyn and Mat O'Neil, Abigail Hawkenson, Drew Hanke, Brianna Hanke, William Brinkman; great-grandchildren Beckett O'Neil, Greta O'Neil; parents Orville and Doris Schrupp; brothers and sisters-in-law John and Helen Schrupp, Joel Schrupp, Jay and Kathy Schrupp; as well as an aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
