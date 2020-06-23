Alvina B. Fick age 98 of Waconia and formerly Vergas passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 at New Perspectives in Waconia. Memorial service held 11 a.m. Saturday July 18, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Loon Lake (31385 County Highway 4) rural Vergas. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Vergas. Alvina Bertha Kratzke was born September 22, 1921 in Frazee the daughter of Adolph and Bertha (Radel) Kratzke. Alvina was baptized on October 9, 1921 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Loon Lake and later confirmed her faith there on May 31, 1936. Alvina’s confirmation verse was Matthew 7:7-8 7 “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. 8 For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened. Alvina was united in marriage with Reynold Fick on May 20, 1953. This union was blessed with adopted children Barbara and Bill. Alvina had worked at West Central Turkey in Pelican Rapids alongside her husband Reynold for many years. She had taken organ lessons at a young age and became the church organist for both St. Paul’s Loon Lake. Her love for music showed through when Alvina would play for hymns and also while directing the church choir for many years. Often, Alvina would sing duets with her sister Mae. Alvina loved to work with her hands and made many beautiful baby quilts. She also served as the pre-school assistant at St. John’s Lutheran for many years. Alvina was a faithful Sunday School teacher who had the opportunity to teach her own daughter Barbara. Alvina will be remembered for her loving and caring personality, her love for Jesus and her faithful witnessing of her faith to all whom she met. Alvina is preceded in death by her parents Adolph and Bertha Kratzke; sister and brother-in-law Mae and Orvin Christianson; brother Robert Kratzke. Alvina is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Jon Henschen of Norwood Young America; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Penny Fick of Vergas; grandchildren Pauline Henschen and MaryBeth Moenkedick; great grandchildren Angel, Grace and Liam; sisters-in-law Laura Kmoch and Wilma Teigen; nephew Len Christianson and his wife Cathy; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
