Alvin J. Gast, 97 of Waconia, MN, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Alvin was born March 16, 1923 to Otto and Lydia (Splettstoesser) Gast. He was a World War II US Navy Veteran. Alvin and Elaine Sicheneder were united in marriage on October 28, 1950. They made their home in Waconia and had four children. Alvin was a devoted husband who loved his family. He was employed by Minneapolis Moline/White Farm and Koch Bus Company. He will be remembered for his kindness and quick wit. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his children Gary, Cindy (John) Hahn, and Tracy (Lisa); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his sister Lorna Schmieg. He was preceded in death by his wife and infant son. A private service will be held at a later date.
