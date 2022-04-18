Allen R. Lenzen, age 84, of Cologne passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Abbott- Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral Service held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) Benton Township, rural Cologne. Visitation Thursday 4-8 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Chapel Service 7:30 P.M. Thursday evening. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Allen was born on February 14, 1938 in Waconia, the son of Alfred and Alma (Gruenhagen) Lenzen. He was baptized on February 27, 1938 at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Township by Rev. Herman AmEnd and confirmed on April 6, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Township by Rev. John Melchert. On June 2, 1962, Allen was united in marriage to Evon May Hilk at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. John Stehr.
Allen's whole life was spent on a farm south of Cologne. His formal education finished in eighth grade. After that, he stayed home to help on the farm while his brothers were in the service. He continued to be a dairy farmer his whole life and was very proud of his life's work. Credit was always given to his wife Evon for being the one to have saved up enough from her job at the telephone office to make a down payment on the first farm they bought. A highlight of his dairy farming career was serving on the board of directors at Bongards Creamery.
Allen's smile and laughter was frequent and especially prevalent when visiting with family and friends. Unless it was planting or harvest season, there was always time to talk. Whether it be after church, around the kitchen table, in the milkhouse, or in the shop, Allen was up for a good conversation.
Farming was definitely a priority but so was his faith as evidenced by lifelong membership at Zion. Another priority was fun. Allen and Evon worked hard on the farm but in addition to making time to attend family get togethers, there were frequent Sunday drives checking out the corn, beans, machinery dealers, and Dairy Queens for a turtle pecan cluster Blizzard. Threshing shows, county and state fairs were all part of the mix as was fishing whenever the cows and fieldwork allowed. Time was also made to get away to other parts of the country and even a trip to Germany. No matter the location, Allen's favorite place was always home on the farm.
Allen was proud of the family he came from and of the family he raised. He regularly told stories about his parents, sisters and brothers and the good and the bad about growing up on the farm as the youngest sibling. Visits from anyone were a favorite event especially those from his nieces and nephews. Allen loved his children and grandchildren and regularly shared that message with them.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife Evon; parents Alfred and Alma Lenzen; sisters Pearl (Jack) Fehlandt, Rhoda (Bill) Ische, Florence (Virgil) Lindquist, Louise Herrmann, Arlene Lenzen; brothers Alfred Lenzen Jr., Howard (Joyce) Lenzen; brother-in-law Marvin Hilk.
Allen is survived by his loving family: children Keith Lenzen of Cologne, Teresa (Kyle) Johnson of Minnetonka, Curtis (Lori) Lenzen of Cologne, Eric Lenzen of Cologne; grandchildren David Lenzen, Nathan Lenzen, Eli Johnson, Marcus Johnson; sister Irene Hilk of Waconia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Wendell Herrmann of Norwood Young America, Delores Hilk of Waconia, August (Jan) Hilk of Waconia, Carol (Ralph) Buetow of Cologne; nieces, nephews other relative and friends.
Casket Bearers David Lenzen, Nathan Lenzen, Eli Johnson, Marcus Johnson, Dan Lenzen, Roger Buetow.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
