Allen Micheal Miller

Allen was born on January 10th, 1954, in Shakopee, Minnesota, and grew up on the family farm in Cologne, Minnesota. He graduated Waconia High School in 1972. He graduated Willmar Tech School with an Associates Degree in Small Electronics in 1974. Through the years, he worked in computers—both hardware, software, and administration. His years working in software systems support he traveled the world on business trips - enjoying time (but working hard!) in England/Scotland, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Mexico, Canada, as well as all over the United States.
Allen and Elaine married June 9, 1973, full of love that never faded. They lived in Chaska, Willmar, Shakopee, and New Hope, before settling in Buffalo in 1986. Allen enjoyed being out in the country and watching the fields across the street, and the animals in the woods - and tolerated the stray cats that moved in. He enjoyed everything to do with his family and friends - whether watching kids in concerts and parades, and helping build and remodel, or just answering questions - computers or otherwise. He loved trivia and music - he always said there was a song about everything, and he probably knew it, too! He read everything and loved to learn.
He passed away at home from pancreatic cancer. His body was donated to the University of Minnesota per his wishes.
Survived by wife, Elaine, Children: Henry (Rebecca), Beth, Jacob (Jessica), and Rebecca (Paul) Plusa. Grandchildren: Caleb, Keturah, and Keziah Miller; Jaydon, Erick, Michael, and Michelle Miller, Elizabeth and Victoria Plusa. Siblings: JacLynn (Jerry) Ries, Paul (Carol), and Daniel (Vicky Todnem-Miller) and Sister-in-Law Althea Hanson, and Brother-in-Law Kenneth Sieber; as well as many cousins.
Preceded in death by Parents: Donald and Myra Miller, Parents-in-Law: Marwell and Elizabeth Sieber, Brothers: Mark Miller and Roy Miller, and Sisters-in-Law: Cindy Miller and Kum Cha Sieber. As well as many cousins, nephews and nieces, and friends.
Memorial Service was held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Bison Creek Event Center in Buffalo. A Time of gathering was held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 one hour prior to services.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to:
