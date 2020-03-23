Alice Marie Lovelette (Hauge), age 83, of Waconia, Minnesota, quietly departed this life while being comforted by family on March 20, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She was born August 20, 1936 in Lemmon, South Dakota to Alfred and Esther Hauge as one of eight siblings. After graduating from Lemmon High School, she married her high school sweetheart Floyd Lovelette on May 22, 1955. They made their home in the greater Minneapolis area, raising their family of four children both in town and at hobby farms. Alice held various positions in office support for school and businesses while mothering her kids. Alice will be remembered for fruit-pie baking, insisting that the flakiest crusts are made only with lard! Along with Floyd, Alice was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia, Minnesota for 32 years. Alice’s life will be remembered by her husband Floyd, sons Wade (Cindy) and John (Dory), daughter Jackie (Scott) Colesworthy, daughter-in-law Denise, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Myrtle Ham, sisters-in-law Colleen Hauge and Carol Jones, brother-in-law Jim (Joy) Reinken. Numerous nieces and nephews survive Alice, with whom she shared affection, fun and laughter, all of them loved deeply by her. She is preceded in death by son Daniel and his son Joshua, great-grandson James, as well as six siblings. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Presbyterian Homes Lake Minnetonka Shores and Optage Hospice. A memorial service will be held in Waconia, Minnesota later in the year.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.