Alice M. Kelzer

Alice M. Kelzer, age 88 of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt was called home to her Lord and Savior while a resident of The Gardens in Winsted.

Memorial service 11:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave.) in Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Gathering of family and friends 4-7:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and also Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

