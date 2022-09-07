Alice M. Kelzer, age 88 of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt was called home to her Lord and Savior while a resident of The Gardens in Winsted.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave.) in Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Gathering of family and friends 4-7:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and also Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Christ Community Lutheran School and Mayer Lutheran High School.
Alice Marie (Eggers) Kelzer was born on November 10, 1933 on a farm in Cologne, MN to Martin and Hilda Eggers. She was both baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Cologne.
She was married to Kilian Raymond Kelzer in Waconia on September 1, 1953 and were blessed with 43 years of marriage prior to Kilian's death on January 20, 1997.
Alice was a full participant on their farm where they began their lives together in St. Bonifacius, MN. This is where they began their family of seven sons. After 15 years, they spent the rest of their lives together in Watertown, MN, where Alice was very active in the community and as a church volunteer.
Alice cleaned homes professionally for approximately 50 years. Quite often she became an unofficial member of her clients' family, providing comfort and support through difficult times. She was included in many of their family celebrations.
Alice was known as an incredible baker! Her homemade pies and bars were known throughout the community. She had a large social group of friends that would gather often to play cards. This same group of friends raised their children together and Alice received the name: Mama K.
Alice served voluntarily as a Sunday School Teacher at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Watertown. She taught children about the love of Christ for 40 years. Many of her former students have come back to tell her of the impact she has had in their faith. She was active in her church's LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League), raising funds for a variety of non-profit organizations and efforts.
Alice's faith and family were the most important things in her life!
She is survived by her brother Allen Eggers and her seven sons and wives: Daniel and Carol Kelzer of Monticello, MN, David and Pam Kelzer of Plymouth, MN, Steve and Holly Kelzer of Oostburg, WI, Mark and Colleen Kelzer of Mayer, MN, Thomas and Roberta Kelzer of Bloomington, IN, John and Debra Kelzer of Mayer, MN, James and Grace Kelzer of Richfield, MN. Her grandchildren include: Ryan, Kevin, Danica, Sam, Alicia, Jeremy, Kory, Ashley, Sarah, Hannah, Jacob, Andrew, Kara, Courtney, Karl, Simon, Esther, Claire, Martha, Rachel. She is survived by 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kilian Kelzer, her son Duane Kelzer, her grandson Aaron Kelzer, her granddaughters Amanda and Allie Kelzer, sister Bernice Templin and brother Richard Eggers.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
