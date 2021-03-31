Alice L. Noreen, age 102, of Maple Plain passed away on February 25, 2021. Survived by her loving family: sons Loren (Darlene) Noreen, Jim (JoAnn) Noreen; daughter Sandra (Don) Behrendt; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Private Funeral Service was held at Lyndale Lutheran Church in Maple Plain. Interment Lewis Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.