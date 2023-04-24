Alice E. Schrupp

Alice Edna Schrupp, age 94, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at The Harbor at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating, Pastor Josh Bernau; Organist, Rita Luecke; Congregational Hymns, I Know That My Redeemer Lives, In Christ Alone, Now the Light Has Gone Away; Casket Bearers, Richard and Wendy Ewald, Karen Haarala, Gladys Kirsch, Sheri, and Steve Street.

