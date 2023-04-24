Alice E. Schrupp

Alice Edna Schrupp, age 94, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at The Harbor at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating, Pastor Josh Bernau; Organist, Rita Luecke; Congregational Hymns, I Know That My Redeemer Lives, In Christ Alone, Now the Light Has Gone Away; Casket Bearers, Richard and Wendy Ewald, Karen Haarala, Gladys Kirsch, Sheri, and Steve Street.
Alice Edna (Gutzke) Schrupp was born on November 10, 1928, at her home in Young America, Minnesota to Herman A. and Magdalena (Ponath) Gutzke. She was baptized on November 25, 1928, and was confirmed on March 29, 1942, both at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Alice received her education in Norwood Young America and graduated with the Central High School class of 1946. She graduated from Glencoe Teachers' College and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota.
On October 16, 1950, Alice was united in marriage to Lowell Schrupp at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America. Alice and Lowell made their home in Young America. They were blessed with one daughter, Gail. The couple shared over 69 years of marriage until Lowell passed away on June 21, 2020. After Lowell passed away, Alice moved to Faribault to live with her daughter before moving to the Harbor in Norwood Young America.
Alice worked as an Elementary Teacher for close to 40 years teaching at country schools in the Norwood Young America area as well as in Watertown-Mayer, Bongards, and Central Schools in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America.
Alice enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, and playing handbells at church. She took part in the St. John's Lutheran choir, LWML, and the Ladies' Bible Study. She was also on the altar guild and made quilts for the Lutheran World Relief. Alice loved to bake and cook keeping her family's bellies full and enjoyed decorating for the different seasons and holidays. She truly cherished the time she spent with her family and playing with her grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Gail Carver and her husband Todd of Faribault, MN; grandchildren, Marshall Carver and his fiancé Nichole Van Horn, Logan Carver; brother, Herman Gutzke; brother-in-law, Eugene Schrupp and his wife Carrine; sister-in-law, Audrey Schrupp; nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Schrupp; parents, Herman A. and Magdalena Gutzke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Minnie Schrupp; brothers, Arthur Gutzke and his wife Betty, Donald Gutzke and his wife Audrey; sister-in-law, Bobbi Gutzke.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
