Alice Beiersdorf Siewert, age 89, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center in Chaska. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m., all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. Memorials may be given to St. John’s Endowment Fund (for historic preservation and education) or to donor’s choice. Due to Covid19 concerns, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. Alice was born October 27, 1931 in Chanhassen Township, MN to Fred and Minnie (Borgmann) Beiersdorf, one of three children. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, MN and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska. Alice attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Chaska High School. She furthered her education at Minneapolis Business College in Minneapolis and was a life member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority serving on various state boards and committees. She was employed as an administrative assistant at the University of Minnesota Hospitals, in cardiac surgery for 16 years and also at Cornell Medical Center, the New York Hospital, New York City, in cardiac surgery for two years. She also worked at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis for 23 years. On February 22, 1993, Alice married LeRoy Siewert at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska. Alice was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska, the Ladies Aid and also served on various boards and committees. She was a member of Auburn Village Auxiliary, Chaska, and was also a member of the First Traveling Fellow of the C. Walton and Richard C. Lillehei Surgical Society. Alice graciously volunteered her time to many organizations such as: Carver County Historical Society, Loaves and Fishes, N. Mpls., delivered Meals on Wheels and was a City of Chaska Election Judge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy (1997); parents; brother, Clyde (Viola) Beiersdorf. Survivors include her sister, Janice Schlefsky of Shakopee; niece, Kim (Dan) Siegle and family of Waconia; nephew, Robert (Barbara) Beiersdorf and family of Littleton, MA; other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.