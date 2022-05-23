Alfred Kauder

Alfred Edward Kauder passed away in his sleep on September 4, 2021 at the age of 84.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Jean Kauder, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Rudy and Katie Feickert, his brother Michael Kauder, and his beloved wife Ute Kauder.
He is survived by daughter Tanya Knisely (Karl), sons Joshua Kauder (Andrea) and Alex Rasmussen (Suzanne), nephew Robert Kauder, and grandchildren Logan Knisely, Skuyler Knisely, Hudson Knisely, Cooper Knisely, Ezra Knisely, Harrison Kauder, and Bianca Kauder.
Al was born on June 24, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. He was raised in a Jewish household, and as a little boy he enjoyed helping his parents in their candy stores. After graduating high school, he spent a short time in the army, then attended college in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
In 1966, Al married Ute Feickert, a refugee from Germany and the love of his life. A year later they moved from Queens, New York to Minnesota where they raised their family together.
From a young age, Al had a deep appreciation for natural beauty and he yearned for a greater understanding of our creator, which eventually led him to begin studying the Bible and becoming one of Jehovah's Witnesses. His understanding of Bible truths and his faith in God's promise of a resurrection to everlasting life on a paradise earth moved him to tirelessly share the good news of God's Kingdom with all who would listen throughout his life.
Al was a rock to his family and the congregation. When things were chaotic, Al had a calm demeanor that assured you it would be alright. He was a hard worker, never stagnant, and always happy to help anyone in need. Until his death, Al volunteered countless hours shepherding the congregation, sharing in the public ministry, visiting and encouraging the sick, assisting with construction projects, individually mentoring each of his seven grandchildren, and extending hospitality to all. We will miss his (long) heartfelt speeches before a meal, although the food was usually cold by the time we ate (a common complaint of Ute's). His expressions of gratitude toward his guests always warmed our hearts and left us feeling loved and welcomed.
Al loved to learn, but what fascinated him the most was people. Oftentimes when conversing with Al you would be interrupted with a "wait, wait, back up, now tell me more about that." He listened to understand and truly felt everyone was worthy of being heard.
Al made a good name with his family, friends, work colleagues, and neighbors, but most importantly he made a good name with Jehovah God. We cannot wait until the day when Jehovah reunites us with our dear friend and rewards him for his many years of faithful service.
"You will rest, but you will stand up for your lot at the end of the days." —Daniel 12:13
Visit AlKauder.com for info on an upcoming memorial service.
