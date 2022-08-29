Alan "Corky" A. Gothmann, age 90, of Waconia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at church. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.
Alan was born April 6, 1932 in St. Bonifacius, the son of August and Florence (Leivermann) Gothmann.
Corky graduated from Mound High School in 1949 where he excelled in wrestling, football and baseball. He attended St. Cloud State University for one year before joining the US Navy in 1950. He served as a medic in the US Marines and also received the Pistol Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge for his excellent marksmanship. Corky married Jo Ann Ebert on October 13, 1956 in St. Bonifacius and together they raised four children. He enjoyed being his own boss and owned and operated "Corky's Bar" for 20 years, followed by The Sports Korner for 12 years. In retirement, he was sought after as a flower delivery person and enjoyed making people happy. He was even known to have helped little old ladies who had small jobs for him when he delivered flowers to them (he even got several $1 tips).
Corky was an excellent baseball player and played amateur ball for the St. Boni Saints, having started at the age of 15. The Saints won three Minnesota Championships during his tenure with the team. Baseball continued to be important throughout his life as he coached his sons for many years while they played for the Saints. He was inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.
Corky was also an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting and fishing. His happy place was a hunting shack in Becida, MN where he spent many wonderful weekends with his sons. He enjoyed playing golf, volunteering as a firefighter, participating in Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus and the St. Boni Legion. He was a lover of music and faithfully attended his daughter's concerts. Corky was a proud member of AA for nearly 40 years and helped many others in their sobriety journeys.
Corky was a kind, quiet, loving man with an impish sense of humor. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by many.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents August and Florence Gothmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Lorraine Ebert; Mary Sharkey Gothmann; daughter-in-law Terry Hare Gothmann; brother-in-law Celestine Maus.
Alan is survived by his loving family: wife Jo Ann; sons Steve Gothmann (Donna Domino) of Burnsville, Tom (Beth) Gothmann of Eagan, Tim (Sheila) Gothmann of Minnetonka; daughter Mary Jo Gothmann (Brian Podolny) of Shoreview; grandchildren Ryan (Cassie) Gothmann, Brent (Morgan) Gothmann, Allison (Michael) Vesta, Aaron Gothmann, Adam Gothmann, Amelia Podolny; great-grandchildren Eloise Vesta, Arlee Gothmann; brother Leo (Eileen) Gothman of Bemidji; sister Margaret Maus of Bemidji; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Donna (Jerry) Anderson of Waconia, Tom Ebert of St. Bonifacius; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearer Tim Gothmann.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
