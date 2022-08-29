Alan "Corky" A. Gothmann

Alan "Corky" A. Gothmann, age 90, of Waconia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at church. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.