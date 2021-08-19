Adam Michael Lindemeier, age 32, of Jordan, MN, died tragically on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Danbury, WI. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN. A Celebration of Adam’s Life will follow at his parent’s home, 6250 Chad’s Lane, Chaska, MN, 2:00 - 5:00 PM. Adam was born June 7, 1989 in Shakopee, MN, to Ricky and Judith (LaTour) Lindemeier, the youngest of 7 children. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School in 2007. On August 25, 2017, he married Jennifer Haldeman in Shafer, MN. They had two children, Jackson and Elena. Adam was employed at Suburban Waste Management before becoming owner/operator of Classic Heating and Cooling with “Pops” Rick, for the last 5 years. Adam was an adventurist, living his life to the fullest. He was a daredevil, a musician, and a family man, always finding himself with a desire to do and learn more. He enjoyed his motorcycle, his guitar, wakeboarding, boating, skydiving, the outdoors, spending time at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and loved all water sports. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Erbin and Blanche LaTour and Lloyd and Arlene Lindemeier. Survivors include his loving wife, Jennifer, and his two children, Jackson and Elena; his parents, Rick and Judy Lindemeier of Chaska; parents-in-law, Kathy Haldeman-Wallner and Richard Wallner of Chanhassen; siblings, Tara Lindemeier of Minneapolis, Anna Tichborne of New Zealand, Angela (Michael) Weiland of Chaska, Fredrick Wittsten of Sweden, Kelsey (Lee) Sorenson of Carver, Ditlev “D” (Kristina) Geertsen of Denmark; nieces and nephews, Nolan, Evie, Harper, Sadie, Rowan, Arthur and Ellis; aunts, uncles, many cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137.
