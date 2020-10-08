While it’s been a hectic 2020 for everybody, many are still hard at work organizing projects and community activities. One of those groups hard at work is the Norwood Young America Lions Club. Meetings may be difficult, but this doesn’t mean that they’ve been silent during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several projects, scholarships, and activities in the works, and while some needed to be cancelled, they have still been working on ways to involve the community.
“We’ve had to cancel quite a few things, like our Sweet Corn Feed during Music in the Park,” said David Williams, outreach coordinator for the NYA Lions. “We’ve been pretty quiet because many people that come to our events are elderly, and we don’t want anybody getting sick.”
Like with all of us, the pandemic changed up how the NYA Lions did their work. The Sweet Corn Feed, for example, was cancelled because Music in the Park was cancelled. However, that doesn’t mean that folks in need won’t be receiving their sweetcorn. They have simply adapted to a new plan, which will be donating the corn to the local Foodshelf. The Pancake Feeds are more complicated, since that involved making and distributing food, so these were put on hold for the time being.
Food related projects aren’t the only thing the NYA Lions do, though. For the last few years, they’ve been working on gathering funds for a renovation of the NYA Sports Complex. Just this year, they reached their goal of $70,000 to get the project started. The renovation will be done with the help of the city as well, and the plan is to make the Sports Complex bigger, which would allow more people to utilize the facility.
“We’re planning to start next spring because the price of all the lumber is expensive right now,” said Williams. “The plan is to double the size of the building.”
The funds were mainly raised from the pull tabs and donations from the community. With the Sports Complex project approved by the city, it’s now just a waiting game until spring.
As for projects coming up, one give-back to the community the NYA Lions have always done is delivering poinsettias to the seniors of NYA at Peace Villa, the Harbor, and Haven. With residents having a pretty lonely year, this project has been a priority to support them through a trying time.
The Christmas Tree Lot will still be taking place as well this year, since this is a pretty low contact event and takes place outside. Aside from the volunteers wearing masks, the plan is the same as usual; set up the Friday after Thanksgiving in the Carquest parking lot and selling trees for the holiday season. All proceeds from the Christmas Tree Lot go straight back into the community.
In fact, all funds given to the NYA Lions go straight into the community. Sometimes the funds are used for big projects, like the Sports Complex. Most of the time, though, the projects are smaller in scope. These include scholarships, students of the month, helping fund local projects and needs such as new fences and even helping fund medical needs. One of Williams’ favorite projects happened around the time he was recruited, in fact.
“We had a little girl come to us that couldn’t hear, and we helped fund her cochlear implant,” he said. “That’s one of the coolest projects I’ve been a part of. We helped her hear for the first time.”
One ongoing project for the NYA Lions, though, has been recruitment. Just recently, they’ve been updating their social media to keep the public apprised of their activities. The hope is being more visible, more people will be interested in helping out.
“We do a lot of projects throughout the year, and many hands make light work,” said Williams. “When I joined, I’d not heard of them before and I told them that they’re the best kept secret.”
With everything going on, there’s no better time to get involved, and according to Williams, membership can be as involved as someone wants it. Some members show up to every meeting, giving lots of input and ideas for future projects. Others may not, but still sign up as volunteers for events and work when they can. And while there are two separate Lions Clubs in NYA, which are the NYA Lions and the West Carver Lions, both accept any and all of often work together on projects. While each have some specialties, such as the Harvest Party and the pull tabs(West Carver and NYA Lions respectively).
The best way to get in touch with the NYA Lions is to reach out to Williams by giving him a call at 952-500-2378 or at davidmichaelwilliams@aol.com. Whether you need help with a project or a sponsor, or want to help be the sponsor, Lions Clubs are still hard at work.
