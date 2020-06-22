Summer is here, and with workplaces everywhere starting to open back up, many parents are looking into childcare for the season. While they are now open to everyone, there area of course a few changes for the time being to keep everyone healthy and happy.
“We’re open to everyone,” said Julie Kuenzel, director of Norwood Young America’s Community Education. “While we can’t do the usual activities this year, we’re still planning ways to have fun.”
Kids’ Company in NYA has had to change throughout the months in order to accommodate the needs of the community while following requirements given by the Department of Health. Because many places are still closed, such as zoos and amusement parks, the normal field trips the kids take are limited.
This doesn’t mean that they aren’t going out and having fun, though. Instead of the field trips, the kids and workers are going to open places around town, such as Baylor and other community parks. There are also indoor activities planned, such as presentations from folks around the community.
To keep everyone healthy, the children are also separated into pods of nine. These pods are the same every day in order to limit the spread of any sickness. It’s not the only way Kids’ Company staff are preventing spread, either. Every day, the children have their temperature taken before coming into the building. If they displaying any symptoms, they cannot come to Kids’ Company that day.
“We’re telling parents to really watch their kids for symptoms,” said Kuenzel. “We’ve done this for the last couple months already, and it’s worked really well for everyone.”
There are plenty of efforts happening at Kids’ Company to keep the kiddos and staff healthy while they’re in the building as well. Staff are consistently washing their hands and sanitizing shared spaces to prevent the spread of germs. Supplies are no longer shared among kids, either. Instead, each child has their own supplies assigned to them.
“All of Community Ed is like this now,” said Kuenzel. “It’s going to continue for a while until we know what the next steps are.”
Of course, one of the challenges with the specified pod sizes is determining how many children can be taken in. Right now, there are about 120 kids enrolled currently. This is less than last year’s enrollment numbers according to Kuenzel, thanks in part to many parents still working at home. However, even with the lower numbers, Kids’ Company is placing families on waiting lists for now while they sort out the pods.
Speaking of the waiting lists, to get on one, give the Kids’ Company office a call at 952-467-7491. There’s still space, and with changes coming every couple weeks to regulations, there’s a good chance that families on those lists will be accommodated as quickly as possible.
