Thanksgiving has already arrived, and it’s to start thinking Christmas. The month of December has a myriad of fun activities for those folks that love the festivities and holiday spirit. One of those celebrations coming soon is St. Peter Lutheran’s annual Nikolausabend Christmas Celebration.
“Nikolausabend celebrates St. Nick himself, usually around the sixth of December,” said Ronald Gust, president of St. Peter’s stewardship board. “The tradition comes from Germany and northern Europe.”
Nikolausabend has been celebrated at St. Peter’s for 10 years, and they keep to tradition as much as they can. Since this holiday takes place typically in Germany, a lot of traditional German food is served, such as schnitzel and sausage, as well as sour kraut and various vegetables. And while St. Nick makes an appearance, it wouldn’t be completely correct to imagine the traditionally American Santa as St. Nick. He is still in red, but appears more as a bishop, and while still very generous, certainly not as jolly as Santa, according to Gust.
With the celebration of St. Nick, who became known for his generosity, it’s no surprise that Nikolausabend is all about being generous to the community. One of the biggest draws every year for the event is the fact that while the event is free, it’s encouraged to donate. Donations can include new toys or simply cash or check, and these donations are given back to the community in some way.
“We’re a county church, and we get people from all over,” said Gust. “So we support the communities around us.”
Some of the communities that attend St. Peter’s include Watertown, Delano, and Maple Plain. In an effort to help each of those communities, St. Peter’s partners with various charity groups in each area. From Watertown, they work with Friends for Life Food Shelf, donating some of the cash donations and gas gift cards. From Delano, they work with LoveInc., donating some of the toys and gas gift cards. Finally, from Maple Plain they work with WeCan, donating toys and Target gift cards.
While each community gets something a little different, it’s divided equally and accordingly, said Gust, based on where the charity works and what they can handle.
“It works and people really enjoy it,” said Gust.
And Gust isn’t kidding. People do enjoy the activities. There are arts and crafts for the younger ones to engage in, visits with St. Nick, Christmas Bingo, gift bags, and more going on throughout the evening. And the food is one of the most popular aspects. A couple years back, Gust and the team actually ran out of schnitzel, and he already has plans to ensure that everyone is fed and happy.
Even the cookies in the gift bags are more traditional. For example, the gingerbread is made with apple and lemon, and some of the cookies even have to age a few days simply to bring out more of the spice flavors in them, according to Gust.
There’s also the added bonus for St. Peter’s this year that the dining room and kitchen have undergone a complete renovation thanks to support from the community. While this means the space is certainly better, the volunteers are still asking that people make reservations before coming to Nikolausabend, since its makes it easier to know how many people are being served throughout the evening. The church will still accept walk-ins, but reservations are preferred, according to Gust.
Nikolausabend takes place on December 8, starting at 4:30pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church on 3030 Navajo Ave in Rural Watertown. The event is supported by the community and Thrivent Financial, who donated to help start preparations for this year’s event. While there isn’t an entry fee, it is encouraged for everyone coming to either bring in a new toy or a cash donation to support their community. To make a reservation, call 952-955-1679 or email admin@stpeterlc.org. Frohe Feiertage!
