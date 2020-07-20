Nickle Dickle Day will be going “old school” for this year only – back to its origins in 1961 simply as a way for businesses to attract people to town.
The celebration remains alive and on the calendar for Saturday, Sept. 19, but the large gathering events that have come to attract some 30,000 people for the day will be canceled for this year. That includes the car show, arts and crafts fair, run, duck race, activities in the park, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and street dance.
“After much evaluation and careful consideration by the Nickle Dickle Day committee and the Waconia Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Nickle Dickle Day will look different this year,” Chamber president Christine Fenner said in an announcement Monday.
“Due to COVID-19 and current restrictions by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, it would be difficult to control the spread of the virus through social distancing, masks and required sanitation. The health and safety of our attendees, vendor participants, event volunteers and law enforcement are of top priority,” she said.
Therefore, all of those “congregating” events will be canceled. This year’s celebration will be a throwback to the original intent.
“Along with the medallion hunt, local shops, restaurants and businesses will offer fun specials to commemorate this great tradition and energize our sense of community,” Fenner said.
Details are still being finalized and will be publicized in August. Find the latest updates at www.destinationwaconia.org or by following the Chamber at @WaconiaEvents on Facebook and @destinationwaconia on Instagram.
The Chamber hopes to be back with the full event on Sept. 18, 2021.
