Nickle Dickle isn’t a big one-day event this year; it is 10 days, running Sept. 17-26. Get your Waconia Bingo card here or other local merchants for lots of deals, giveaways and fun activities to do around town. Complete five squares in a row and get BINGO! Enter your card to register to win one of six Waconia Bucks prizes!

Due to a printing error, the Bingo Card was not included in this week's edition of the Patriot. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

