Looking for a creative challenge this December? The Carver County Arts Consortium is holding their annual Flash Fiction contest, but there’s a twist. This year is bringing in a new category for the young writers in Carver County: the Young Adult Category.
“We believe the youth are becoming more sophisticated,” said Jim Kane, one of two members of the Literary Subcommittee for the Consortium. “We wanted to tap into that age group and give them a chance to show off.”
Flash fiction is considered a challenge in most writing circles, not because it has to be written quickly, but because a complete story must be told in 600 words or less. That means there has to be a clear beginning, middle, and end, in a story about the length of your average news article.
The Arts Consortium started putting on the Flash Fiction contest a few years ago in an effort to bring in a different sort of art to the Consortium.
“The fun of doing it is it shows support for the literary arts,” said Kane. “Everyone is familiar with painting and pottery, but we wanted to support all arts.”
The new Young Adult category is for ages 13 to 18, and will follow the same rules as the normal Flash Fiction contest. The only difference is that now submissions have to specify the age of the writer to be placed in the category.
The contest started on December 1 and will continue to run until January 31, so there’s plenty of time to plan out a little story. Speaking of stories, there is a theme this year “In the beginning”, though the story doesn’t need to have the specific phrase, according to Kane. For example, a few submissions for the contest have already been received, with one of them being about a birth.
There’s also no limit on the type of fiction the author has at their disposal. Anything from fantasy, sci-fi, historical, horror, and realistic fiction are all options for authors participating in the contest.
“So long as it’s not a true story from your life, you can do pretty much whatever you wish,” said Kane.
For Kane and the Consortium, the fun comes from the variety of the pieces.
“We love to see the variety and talent at work in the community,” said Kane. “We know this is a challenge for all writers, so it’s really great to see what people come up with.”
While winners of the contest won’t be receiving a reward, the Consortium does celebrate the winners at a reading on March 5 of 2020. The winners will be judged by people outside the Consortium for each category. There will be a first, second, and third place winner, all of whom will receive ribbons and get the opportunity to read their story out loud before the crowd of people.
To submit stories, young or old, paste the story in the body of an email sent to flashfiction@artsofcarvercounty.org along with the title, your name, word count, and what category you’re entering in. Kane emphasized that entries needs to be typed, and cannot be sent as an attachment in the email. All entrants have until January 31 of 2020 to enter in, so there’s plenty of time before the deadline comes around. Entrants don’t have to be Carver County residents, either. They can be visitors to the county as well, so even if you don’t live here you can enter. The celebration dinner on March 5 is open to the public at the Arts Center in Victoria, right below Ruby’s Roost.
