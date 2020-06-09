A crash in Hollywood Township has left one person dead, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:18 p.m. on June 6, regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in the 2600 block of Co. Rd. 21.
Motorcyclist Dean Hecksel, 49, of Mayer, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hecksel was northbound on Co. Rd. 21 when he lost control of his motorcycle and swerved into oncoming traffic. Deputies believe Hecksel lost control due to eyewitness accounts that the front wheel of the bike “jiggled” prior to the crash.
After crossing into oncoming traffic, Hecksel was struck by a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Mary Ardolf of Silver Lake. Ardolf was treated by paramedics at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.
