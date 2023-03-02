Aligned Asset Group President, Carl Radde, was inducted into the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in January 2023.
This prestigious honor is reserved for those who have demonstrated honesty, high ethical standards, a willingness to share with others, and a high standing in their community and the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association (MSAA). The Hall of Fame started in 1987 and has fewer than 80 inductees; MSAA has hundreds of members throughout the state. New inductees are selected by current Hall of Fame members and enshrined in the Hall of Fame during a special presentation held at the President’s Banquet at the annual Conference and Show. This year the Conference in show was in Alexandria, Jan. 13-15.
Radde has made significant contributions to the auction profession and we are thrilled to see him receive this recognition.
Aligned Asset Group is a leader in liquidating industrial food manufacturing equipment, and is committed to providing clients with the best possible service. With Radde’s dedication and expertise, AAG will continue to be a trusted resource for those looking to buy or sell machinery and equipment.
Radde’s great-great-grandfather started auctioning in Carver County in 1886. He came from Germany and sold many items brought to Minnesota by immigrants for barter and sale. In those days, John Radde’s auctions stated they were “cried in German and English.”
Carl Radde began working in his family’s auctions at age 4, as a runner carrying sales information from the auctioneer to the cashier. At age 10, he was clerking for the auctioneer; and by age 15, he was calling auctions on his own. He joined the National Auctioneers Association at the age of 18 and immediately attended the Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI), graduating in 1991 at the age of 21 – one of the youngest at the time.
In the years since, he has started his own company, AAG, with his wife Deena Radde. The growing company now employs some of their family and is based in Carver County traveling across the country to conduct auction sales.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.