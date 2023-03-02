Aligned Asset Group President, Carl Radde, was inducted into the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in January 2023.

This prestigious honor is reserved for those who have demonstrated honesty, high ethical standards, a willingness to share with others, and a high standing in their community and the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association (MSAA). The Hall of Fame started in 1987 and has fewer than 80 inductees; MSAA has hundreds of members throughout the state. New inductees are selected by current Hall of Fame members and enshrined in the Hall of Fame during a special presentation held at the President’s Banquet at the annual Conference and Show. This year the Conference in show was in Alexandria, Jan. 13-15.

