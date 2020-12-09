On Nov. 24, the Watertown City Council met to discuss a few quick items before the holiday. Those items included the certification of delinquent charges for residents, and an ERU utility adjustment for the bars and restaurants in town due to the new order by Governor Walz.
Shane Fineran, city administrator, presented on the delinquent charges item. This is a regular item every year for the Watertown Council, so council members are well versed. Everyone on the list of delinquent utility charges has been sent multiple notices, according to Fineran. A public hearing is required for the certification of delinquent charges, allowing those who have received notice to come to the meeting.
Certification for these charges simply means that the city notifies county taxpayer services of the charges. Once notified, the delinquent charges are made collectable by the county as part of 2021 property taxes. So long as the resident pays the charges before December 31 of a given year, the delinquent charges can be removed.
Before the public hearing started, council member Adam Pawelk asked Fineran if the charges took into account all the city actions to help alleviate the effects of COVID-19. Fineran answered in the positive, stating that these particular charges would be “above and beyond” city actions in response to the pandemic. It’s also important to note that these fees do not affect connection; utilities won’t be cut just because the fees become certified.
The public hearing saw and heard no comments from anyone on the charges list, so it was quickly closed.
Council member Lindsay Guetzkow motioned to have the charges certified and Mike Walters, another council member, seconded. The motion was passed unanimously.
The next item on agenda was the ERU utility adjustment for the restaurants and bars.
“This is a song and dance we’ve had to do a couple times this year, unfortunately,” said Fineran.
The first time this adjustment was issued was back in June, when restaurants, bars, and salons were experiencing very limited seating options soon after the state began to reopen. As restrictions eased, the ERU adjustment was re-evaluated and raised after indoor dining was once again allowed. Now, with in person dining once again being restricted, the proposal is to go back to the ERU that was in place for June. The difference is salons wouldn’t be affected as they are still in operation.
The ERU would affect two months of utility payments: November and December. The loss of revenue totals to just under $700 for the city. City staff determined that the loss could be made up through city enterprise funds, according to Fineran, so it wouldn’t have a significant impact on the city itself.
Council member Deborah Everson made the motion to approve the ERU adjustment, with Walters seconding.
“I think this is a way we can help our businesses without impacting the budget severely,” said Everson. “We can help be a partner with our businesses in the community.”
“I wish we could do more,” added Walters. “Businesses have taken such a hit with a long period of shut down in the spring, and now it’s happening again.”
All other council members and the mayor echoed the sentiment of helping the businesses in town. The motion was approved by the council unanimously. The council also encouraged businesses experiencing any struggles to have a look at the rebate program as well as get creative with their marketing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.