Former state Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen announced his 2022 candidacy for Minnesota governor.
Jensen has lived in Carver County for 30 years, serving as a doctor, Chamber of Commerce member, has served in the Rotary and Lions Clubs, historical society, and church council. He is the founder and senior physician at Catalyst Medical Clinic.
As far as his political career, Jensen has served a few different capacities. He was elected for two terms for the Waconia school board as well as serving one term in the Minnesota State Senate from 2017-2021.
Jensen has garnered national attention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to his criticism of the CDC guidelines, particularly how they classified coronavirus deaths. He has also been critical of Governor Tim Walz’s actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly, Jensen has been advocating for businesses and their needs through the restrictions and shut downs.
According to the press release, Jensen has a few goals in mind if he is elected governor. Among those are maintaining “thoughtful discourse” with voters and the legislature. He also plans to be a part of “difficult conversations” and intends to have science take a front seat when it comes to making decisions.
The release also stated that Jensen is looking forward to serving, excited to get the chance to serve and meet all Minnesotans.
