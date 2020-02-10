The 2020 Minnesota legislative session begins Feb. 11.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, local legislators Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) and Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) hosted a town hall at Waconia City Hall to share their perspectives on what to expect this session, and to answer questions and get input from area residents. There were about 30 people in attendance.
The state is experiencing a $1.3 billion budget surplus, so one legislative agenda item, Jensen said, will be what to do with the money. Build infrastructure, fund schools, add new programs, provide tax cuts, give the surplus back to taxpayers?
Jensen said he expects a wide range of opinions by party during this bonding bill session.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is proposing a $2.5 billion package to invest in projects targeted at public safety, housing, water quality, higher education and other areas of need around Minnesota. Republicans have said they prefer a bonding bill similar in size to those passed in recent years, a figure less than a billion dollars.
“I’m not seeking re-election, so that allows me to be more of a free agent from a party perspective on the issues,” the departing senator added.
The Chaska physician went on to share his perspective on a range of health care issues and other local matters.
On health care, Jensen said he hopes the state can find a way to provide some kind of universal health care coverage “for those caught between getting medical attention and trying to pay for health insurance.”
He also said the state needs to address rising health care costs, for example, the cost of insulin, other vital medications and medical services.
“We spend a lot of money foolishly and generally it’s not the patient, it’s the system,” he said. He pointed to medical facilities “wasting a lot of money on new technology and over-diagnosing patients,” noting that a facility that has just purchased a mammogram device or bone density scanner will be ordering a lot more mammograms and density scans for patients.
Jensen is proposing that the state establish a board to review health care charges, similar to what the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission does in reviewing and establishing proposed utility rates. Some form of regulation is necessary, he said.
Jensen indicated the state also needs to review affordability and access to medical marijuana.
And while he said he doesn’t support legalization of recreational marijuana, he indicated the state needs to thoroughly evaluate the issue, and that at the very least reduce the penalties for marijuana possession.
In response to a question about vaccinations, Jensen said “not all vaccinations are created equal,” and that there are a considerable number of vaccines available today.
Both he and Nash indicated that parents should have the right to determine whether or not they vaccinate their children.
By day, Rep. Nash is a partner in an information technology firm, so the focus of his remarks was around cyber-security and data management.
Nash said the state does a “below-average to bad job” of managing and protecting data. He pointed to the failed Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS), a large, complex software application. The portion of that system that processes license plates, vehicle registrations and vehicle titles — released in July 2017 — was beset by problems.
“It didn’t work from day one, but we kept trying to prop it up,” he said. “You all suffered for that and I want to apologize on behalf of the state.”
Nash currently is serving on a governor’s blue-ribbon task force on IT improvements and said he will be pushing to have information technology identified as critical infrastructure to give it greater attention and funding.
Regarding transportation infrastructure, Nash and Jensen said Highway 212 improvements to Norwood Young America and Highway 5 upgrades to Waconia “absolutely have to get done,” and will be pushing for funding this session to make that happen.
They are less enthused about light rail, pointing to high costs and less population density in the region, and said investments would be better made in more traffic lanes and rapid bus transit.
Jensen said he would also like to see $4.3 million allocated to complete improvements at Lake Waconia Regional Park and Coney Island.
He also proposed what he termed legislative constraints – possibly shrinking the state legislature from 201 seats to 149. Minnesota has the fifth largest legislature in the nation, he said, and reducing the number seats could save the state $20 million a year in legislative salary, per diem and health benefits while still retaining ample citizen representation.
In terms of other priorities, the local legislative pair said they have heard from constituents on the affordable housing issue.
“It’s important that mayors, city councils and community members work with their local legislators to make things happen on this and other issues,” said Nash, who last fall was recognized with an award from Housing First Minnesota, a leading voice for housing, for his efforts in promoting housing affordability and home ownership opportunities.
