School’s back in session for Emanuel Lutheran School in Hamburg, and they are excited for plenty of new students. Students aren’t the only new faces, though. This year, Emanuel is also welcoming a new teacher: Danielle Mahlum. A local doing exactly what she wanted for a career, she’s looking forward to many years teaching at Emanuel Lutheran.
“I grew up here in Waconia,” said Mahlum. “I always wanted to come back home and work around here.”
A student of Concordia in St. Paul, Mahlum had an interesting final year. She had to miss out on much of the college experience due to the pandemic. With restrictions on campus during her final year, she decided to commute as much as possible, so she lived in Waconia. Graduating virtually on April 30 of this year, it was time to look for a teaching position.
Mahlum, as a Waconia resident, knew the area, and knew exactly where she wanted to teach. When she was finishing her time in Concordia this year, she contacted the career team. The team then got in contact with the Lutheran Synod in order to find a school in or near Carver County to place her in. Emanuel Lutheran, with a recent retirement, had a job posting, and the rest is history.
While at Concordia, Mahlum was taught how to be an educator. Her focus was in early childhood, so ages infant to third grade. She’s been placed with fifth and sixth grade, and works with older students occasionally at Emanuel Lutheran. While a bit different, she’s enjoying the experience.
“It’s so exciting to work with older students,” said Mahlum. “It really shows in student-led projects, where they take the lead instead of needing a lot of help through the process.”
So far, her first weeks have been going well, if a little busy. With a total of 27 students, 16 of which are her fifth and sixth graders, she’s got her work cut out for her. However, being busy is exactly what she wants.
“I’m so blessed with this position,” Mahlum said. “My fiance and I are really happy here, and love this community.”
Mahlum is looking forward to getting to know her students and watch them grow over the course of the school year. She’s the General Classroom teacher for her fifth and sixth graders, and the Grammar/Spelling teacher for her seventh and eighth. When she’s not working, she spends time with her family and community.
