It’s too early for exhibitors and midway ride crews to start setting up for the 2020 Carver County Fair, but there is already activity on the fairgrounds in Waconia.
The Carver County Fair Board is moving forward with plans to replace both the Sheriff’s building and the Chamber of Commerce building on the fairgrounds.
Both buildings were in need of extensive repair and will be replaced with a new 60- by 120-foot building, according to Diane Polzin, fair operations coordinator. A crew from GDS Design & Build, Inc., the general contractor, has been at work on the new building for a couple weeks.
The consolidation of the two buildings will increase the footprint for both indoor and outdoor vendor booths during the fair and increase the indoor storage space available during the off-season, Polzin said. Additionally, the new building will include a meeting room which will be the command center for the Carver County Sheriff’s department during the fair and will be available for rent to local community groups during the off season.
The replacement of these buildings aligns with the Carver County Fair board’s vision and goals of continuous improvement of the fairgrounds to enable a safe, enjoyable environment for the community, according to Polzin.
The new building is planned to be completed before the 2020 Carver County Fair which is scheduled for Aug. 12-16.
