Looking at a new year always comes with an examination of personal habits. We asked local personal trainers and fitness experts to provide some simple tips on exercise and nutrition.
Here are a few from Shannon Turek, who is a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor at Safari Island Community Center in Waconia.
1. Schedule your workouts - Treat a workout like an important appointment that you would only cancel if you were ill or there was an emergency.
2. Start small - Do not go from never working out to trying to work out 4-5 days a week. Add 1-2 days to start and build from there.
3. Set small, attainable goals – For example, consume two servings of vegetables a day. Drink a glass of water immediately upon waking. Double your protein and halve your carbohydrates at each meal.
4. Grab a BFF (best fitness friend). “Accountability is important and we all need it,” Turek said.
Ryan Schlinger, strength and conditioning specialist at TCO Waconia Therapy & Sports Performance, agrees that carving out time in your weekly schedule for exercise is vital for success.
“This is usually the number one barrier,” he said.
Also, setting goals in shorter time frames will help keep you motivated to reach a long-term goal. And make sure you have variation in your workout program. Commit certain days to strength training and others to cardio can help keep motivation high in workouts.
Depending on age, plan between 2-4 strength training workouts/week (45-60 minutes each) and 120-150 minutes of cardio/week. A trainer is a great way to help achieve those goals, Schlinger said.
As a multi-club owner and personal trainer, Rachel Licursi, of Snap Fitness Waconia and Norwood Young America, said she “could talk for an hour on the subject,” but has narrowed down her tips to a top 4 for this article.
1.When starting off on a new wellness journey, start small by adding 1-2 changes or goals a week. For example, aim to drink half your body weight of water in ounces a day or set a daily goal to simply move your body a minimum of 30 minutes.
2.Cardio alone will not produce long-term, lasting results. Strength training, even if it’s using your own body weight, is imperative, especially as we age. It’s amazing what adding 2-3 strength sessions a week to your workouts will do to reshape your body and increase your metabolism.
3.Give yourself grace. If you skip a workout or have a bad day of eating, don’t beat yourself up. Start fresh the next day. The key is to not give up. That’s real life, things happen. Just keep moving forward.
4.Surround yourself with a supportive community or get help from a trainer. This can be game-changing in terms of getting results and sticking with a new routine.
Janelle Cote of Dojo Karate echoes the suggestion that having someone supportive and help keep you accountable in your new routine and goals can be very helpful.
“Working out and taking class with a friend can strengthen both individuals resolve and success,” she says. “It is important to not dwell on an occasional missed class or a less than shining example of healthy eating. Do your best and forget the rest!”
Speaking of healthy eating, Beth Schrupp at Elite Nutrition in Waconia offers her top 10 nutrition tips:
1. Choose good carbs, not no carbs. Whole grains are your best bet.
2. Pay attention to the protein package. Fish, poultry, nuts, and beans are the best choices.
3. Choose foods with healthy fats, limit foods high in saturated fat, and avoid foods with trans-fat. Plant oils, nuts, and fish are the healthiest sources.
4. Choose a fiber-filled diet, rich in whole grains, vegetables and fruits.
5. Eat more vegetables and fruits. Go for color and variety—dark green, yellow, orange, and red.
6. Calcium is important. But milk isn’t the only, or even best, source.
7. Water is best to quench your thirst. Skip the sugary drinks, and go easy on the milk and juice.
8. Eating less salt is good for everyone’s health. Choose more fresh foods and fewer processed foods.
9. Moderate drinking can be healthy—but not for everyone. You must weigh the benefits and risks.
10. A daily multivitamin is a great nutrition insurance policy. Some extra vitamin D may add an extra health boost.
And here are some additional nutrition tips from Rachel Stark, sports dietitian at TCO Waconia Therapy & Sports Performance and nutrition assistant for the Minnesota Vikings.
1.Focus on what you can add to your diet/lifestyle instead of taking away. For example: add spinach to your eggs in the morning, add a 15-minute walk to your lunch break, add a glass of water when you wake up, add another serving of fruits or veggies to your day, etc.
2.Your meals should reflect USDA’s MyPlate with a serving of protein, fruits, veggies, whole grains, and dairy.
3.Eat every 2-4 hours to ensure your body has enough energy for the day and to prevent over eating later in the day.
4.Questions about how to attain your goals for 2021? Reach out to your local registered dietitian.
When it comes to exercise, eating healthy or losing weight, plan to succeed in your new year’s resolution says Adina Bergstrom of Anytime Fitness, which just opened in Waconia.
One proven technique for successfully accomplishing your goals is to write them down, according to Bergstrom. Keeping a daily log or journal will help get you there one step at a time.
Also plan and set realistic goals. For example, if you have 50 pounds to lose, set realistic time frame to achieve that goal in a healthy way. And like other fitness experts, she recommends joining a group or getting a coach to hold you accountable.
“It is proven that people are far more successful with a workout buddy or workout group to than going it alone,” she said. “Together we work on turning healthy goals into healthy habits
