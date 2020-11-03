Last updated at 11:15 p.m., 11/03/2020

In Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Emmer holds a commanding lead over DFL challenger Tawnja Zahradka in early returns.

As of 11:13 p.m., Emmer had garnered 64.2 percent of the vote to Zahradka’s 36.6 percent, with 72 percent of the district’s precincts reporting in.

The margin was enough for Emmer to declare victory just after 11 p.m.

"I'm honored to once again receive the support of Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District for another term in Congress. I want to thank every Minnesotan who participated in our great democracy, especially those who worked and volunteered their time during this unconventional year. It's more important than ever that we work to bring our Midwest Values to Washington and build a better future for Minnesota and our nation,"  Emmer said.

Emmer – a former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and member of the Minnesota House - has held the 6th District Congressional seat since 2015. Emmer also holds the post of chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

 

PREVIOUS VERSIONS 

9:35 p.m., 11/03/2020

In Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Emmer holds a commanding lead over DFL challenger Tawnja Zahradka in early returns.

As of 9:30 p.m., Emmer had garnered 62.4 percent of the vote to Zahradka’s 37.4 percent, with nearly 49 percent of the district’s precincts reporting in.

Emmer – a former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and member of the Minnesota House - has held the 6th District Congressional seat since 2015. Emmer also holds the post of chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Load comments