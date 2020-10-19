Three candidates are running for two seats on the Watertown City Council.
Incumbent Adam Pawelk will be running against director of project development Dan Schuette and vice president and controller Erik Weaver.
Their responses to the question will be listed below.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Pawelk: I am seeking re-election for city council. I enjoy being part of the decision making process, and I enjoy helping find workable solutions to challenging issues.
Schuette: My concern for the future and safety of my family and my community (and the direction it has turned in the recent years) leads me to believe proper oversight and management of the City of Watertown needs attention.
Weaver: With so many things happening socially and politically at a national level, it’s easy to look outward for answers. Whether it is media outlets who are constantly battling for their political candidate, or social media platforms vying for our attention with conflicting and often divisive content, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. It became clear to me that the best way I can make a contribution is by looking inward, and ensuring that I can make a tangible difference within my own community.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Pawelk: I bring a rational and sound decision making mindset to the council. I will not let my emotions impact my decisions and I always strive to be as transparent as possible.
Schuette: Born in Watertown, raised in Watertown, still live in Watertown. The ability to contribute consistent, educated, and experienced effort in addressing small and large tasks to attain a standard of living consistent with the views of my community separates me from my opponents.
Weaver: As highly motivated leader in the business community for nearly 20 years, I bring a pragmatic approach to solving complex problems. My experience in leading large teams, a strong business acumen, and my desire to serve my community makes me uniquely qualified to make a positive contribution.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Pawelk: For the city to provide quality services but maintain tax rates at acceptable levels. As costs for maintaining the city’s assets, including streets, utilities, and parks continue to rise, it is critical to promote a steady growth in both residential and commercial development to expand the tax base so as not to burden our current residents with the full burden of these costs.
Schuette: The safety and security of our families and community continues to be a struggle through rapidly changing times (COVID, rioting, etc.). A healthy balance between catering to large businesses to increase tax base (which bring amenities to the City of Watertown) and managing the growth of Watertown in an effort to keep the “small-town” feel is also a real struggle at the moment.
Weaver: I don’t think there is one single issue that I can say is most pressing. Taxes are important. Education is important. Infrastructure is important. As a first time public servant, I look forward to hearing from the community to understand what matters most to them, and to work hard on issues that matter to them most with the underlying goal of making life better for all members of the community.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Pawelk: With the knowledge I have gained as an engineer and project manager, including site planning, city park design, utility design, cost estimating/budgeting, and permitting, I bring a different perspective and insight to the city council.
Schuette: My career requires me to adopt principles relating to team building, communication, time management, budget/cost control, quality planning, community development, and risk/reward analysis in a highly visible, collaborative team-based environment. Results-based accountability is easily administered and successfully followed.
Weaver: I believe my strong work ethic and ability to succeed through adversity are the things that make me most qualified. As is the case with all public servants, to effectively represent their constituents, it’s important that they dedicate themselves to work hard to solve the toughest challenges facing their communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.