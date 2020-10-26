Two candidates are running to represent Minnesota’s District 47 in the state Senate. Chanhassen city councilmember and public relations manager Julia Coleman will face Minnesota House committee legislative assistant Addie Miller on Nov. 3.
Sun Patriot Newspapers asked each candidate the same questions, and here are their unedited responses:
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Coleman: I am running to represent the great people of Carver County in the Minnesota State Senate because I am determined to foster a state that we can be proud to leave the next generation of Minnesotans. As a mother, I know what concerns are keeping parents up at night: the safety of our families, the capabilities of our household budgets, and the opportunities our children will have growing up. I will use our common sense, Carver County values to guide me as I fight for our hardworking moms, dads and grandparents, and all residents that make up our community.
Miller: I got involved with politics when my family was slammed with outrageous healthcare bills stemming from my mom’s autoimmune disorders. I noticed lack of action around healthcare costs, mental health access, the climate crisis, underfunding public schools, and support for our farmers. With my background in law, and my ability to negotiate, I knew I could facilitate productive conversations. I want to give back to my community that raised me. Now, I work at the Capitol, where I’ve had a front-row seat to the partisan bickering paralyzing our state. I’m running to get the legislature working for our community again.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Coleman: I believe the differences are stark. I strongly support our first responders, but my opponent has been embraced by defund and disarm the police radicals. I support giving everyone a voice, my opponent supports Walz’s unilateral mandates. I engage our community in the tough conversations on a daily basis, my opponent hides behind phone calls and texting while refusing to answer the difficult and controversial questions. I know what it takes to proactively represent the people of Carver County as an elected official, my opponent wants to jump into the State Senate with zero elected experience.
Miller: I was raised right here in Carver County and am a proud product of our public schools. I have first-hand experience in all aspects of legislating through my work at the Capitol and I have a proven track record of working effectively with both sides of the aisle. I don’t believe in fear-mongering or combative tactics, just conversation and collaboration. I’m laser-focused on state issues and what the State Senate can do to make a difference in our communities. Lastly, I have a background in agriculture, small business, and law.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Coleman: Minnesota is facing an enormous budget deficit, which is why it is more critical now than ever to elect someone like me who believes in being fiscally responsible in order to tackle this growing problem. We will also need to promote economic growth and help our businesses get back on their feet – an issue that I have been passionate about and working towards in my role on City Council. Minnesota will need lawmakers who will never vote to defund our police – I support law enforcement and am proudly endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
Miller: When I first launched my campaign, I was focused on tackling the cost of healthcare, expanding mental health services, addressing the climate crisis and investing in our phenomenal public education system. However, recovering from this pandemic is overarching all other issues. I anticipate a lot of tough, thoughtful discussions on how to make sure we can get the virus under control, keep Minnesotans safe, and help get our economy back on the right track. We must support small businesses and unemployed Minnesotans, distribute treatments quickly and effectively, and address underlying disparities that have come to the forefront during this pandemic.
Question 4: How would you work to overcome partisan roadblocks that hinder legislation at the state level?
Coleman: It is critical to build relationships and trust with individuals on both sides of the aisle. As an elected official I have proven I will seek out feedback and opinions of residents from all different walks of life and with varying perspectives on different topics. In this practice I have learned a lot and gained friends and advisors along the way. I intend to bring this practice with me to the State Senate, because at the end of the day it is about the people, not the politics. It is about doing my best for the people who elected me.
Miller: I believe those who are most affected by a decision should have a seat at the table. That means creating space to facilitate productive conversations. I’ve proven my abilities to do this during tough negotiations at the Capitol. I will work diligently to build relationships and coalitions with those across the aisle. I will be intentional in reaching out to collaborate on bills, build and offer support, and be open to conversation. I will be an effective advocate for our community, not a political party. A good idea is a good idea, no matter where it comes from.
Question 5: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Coleman: As a city councilmember, I believe I have proven I know how to proactively serve my constituents. I work hard to communicate with residents, and I intend to carry on my practice of having monthly open office hours in addition to being available through email, phone and one-on-one meetings. I also have experience working in Minnesota’s largest industry of health innovation and care, learning the intricate nature of this industry and the critical importance of helping this industry to thrive here. I will work hard to keep this innovation and these jobs right where they belong – in Minnesota.
Miller: The heart of my campaign is to serve the people of Carver County. I want to give back to the community that raised me. I have the experience, relationships, and drive to make a difference. I have an immense love for law and policy and a strong sense of justice. With my background in agriculture and small business, my negotiation skills earned with my law degree, and my policy experience gained through my work at the legislature, I know I will be the effective advocate and common-sense voice our community deserves.
