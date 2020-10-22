Two candidates are seeking the open spot on the Waconia City Council representing Ward 1. United HealthCare VP of strategy Steve Hebeisen and former Waconia fire chief and former city public works director Randall “Randy” Sorensen will face off on Election Day.
Each candidate was asked the same questions by Sun Patriot Newspapers. Here are their unedited responses:
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Hebeisen: I am running for Waconia City Council because I love this city and have a true passion and desire to serve a larger role in ensuring Waconia remains a great place to live for all residents as our city grows and the needs of the community evolve. Serving nine years on the Waconia Planning Commission has given me an opportunity to play a part in the city’s development process and plan for its future. As a member of the city council, I would embrace the opportunity for a broader and more direct role in setting the direction of the city.
Sorensen: This was not an easy decision, but I felt it was time to give it run. For years, my friends and acquaintances have strongly suggested that I run for a council seat, as they feel I would represent them by doing what is in the best interest for our community. Many feel there needs to be a change at city hall for the good of our community. When I am traveling around the city I see things that are somewhat upsetting to me and feel if I am elected I will have a better opportunity to express my concerns.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Hebeisen: I would be joining the city council with a strong appreciation for the history and character of Waconia and an understanding for the importance of this being maintained. I would also be joining with an awareness that Waconia is evolving and that a forward-looking vision is needed to ensure decisions made on behalf of the city are in both the short and long term best interests of the community. I have the skill sets and experience to provide that vision and set strong direction for the city, while also committing to open communication and accessibility to the residents of Waconia.
Sorensen: I am a lifelong resident of Waconia and I am passionate about this community. The fact that I was employed by the city and served on the fire department has made me more passionate about this community than most people. Being employed by the city and having held those two positions has provided me with an insight on how city government operates. I am loyal, committed and ready to serve the people of Waconia once again.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Hebeisen: Waconia needs housing choices to meet the needs of residents in all walks of life. This includes young people starting out, those raising a family, empty nesters, and particularly for those in various stages of their retirement years. The city should take an assertive role in advocating for broader development types. Lake Waconia and the surrounding downtown area are jewels of the city that make Waconia so much more than a suburb. Our precious natural resources need to be protected and the downtown area supported with infrastructure investment to ensure it remains an attractive destination for businesses and their customers.
Sorensen: What I am hearing from residents is the spending of our tax dollar and where it is being spent. The condition of our existing infrastructure, such as streets, sidewalks, utilities and walkways are deteriorating and in dire need of some attention. The city continues to grow, but it seems as though it is at the expense of our current infrastructure. Our taxes have been kept reasonable, but I feel we can and need to do better at maintaining what we already have. In order to address the concerns of the public my plan is to get the facts, ask questions and evaluate cost versus benefit. My decision would be based on what benefits the community the best. The city council relies on city staff and professional services to provide facts so they can make these sound decisions and therefore we need competent people to provide that quality information. This will require working with other council members, city staff and the professional services and I am willing and capable to do so.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
Hebeisen: As a 23-year resident of Waconia, I have the perspective of how the community has evolved. Serving the past 9 years on the Waconia Planning Commission (6 years chair) has enabled me to become very familiar with current city development and plans for its future, while also building an informed opinion on Waconia’s longer-term needs. My 30 years of business experience includes building strategy and setting direction for achieving short and long term objectives, as well experience working with budgets. My business career has been built on collaboration and accountability, which I would also take to the city council.
Sorensen: As stated above I have worked for Waconia Public Works for 34 years and the Waconia Fire Department for 41 plus years. In my employment I dealt with many different issues such as budgets, equipment purchases, long range planning, personnel issues, working with contractors, other agencies and professional services. My primary responsibility was responding to the needs of the people of this community and providing the best level of service we possibly could. I am a commonsense individual and willing to offer my opinion. Being semi-retired I have the time to invest to fulfill my obligation as a council member.
