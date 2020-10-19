Two candidates are facing off for two seats on the Norwood Young America City Council.
Incumbent Michael McPadden will be trying for his seat once again while running with Alan W. Krueger.
Their responses to the question will be listed below. Krueger did not respond to this Q&A.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office
McPadden: I still enjoy the challenges of being on the city council. It is a constant learning experience. I believe I have more to give to the city of Norwood Young America.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
McPadden: Experience – between the city of Norwood and the city of Norwood Young America, I have served 20 years as your Mayor or Council Member. I have seen many changes in those 20 years. I hope to help prepare NYA for the change that will be coming in the next few years.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
McPadden: Attract more businesses to locate in Norwood Young America, and fill some of the empty buildings in town. Starting with a grocery store, the downtowns, and fill up the industrial park. To do this we will have to find more ways to make NYA a community that businesses want to come to and be a part of.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for this office?
McPadden: Beyond the experience I already spoke of, and when we get past COVID, I plan to work with the EDC, the Chamber, service groups, and anyone else to come up with ideas for more community events that would showcase our community, and hopefully bring more people into town.
