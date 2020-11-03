*Last updated at 9:35 p.m., 11/03/2020
In Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Emmer holds a commanding lead over DFL challenger Tawnja Zahradka in early returns.
As of 9:30 p.m., Emmer had garnered 62.4 percent of the vote to Zahradka’s 37.4 percent, with nearly 49 percent of the district’s precincts reporting in.
Emmer – a former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and member of the Minnesota House - has held the 6th District Congressional seat since 2015. Emmer also holds the post of chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.
